Facebook removes video of Trump saying children are ‘virtually immune’ to the coronavirus

In an apparent first for the social media giant, Facebook has removed a video posted by President Donald Trump for promoting false and misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

In the video, Trump claims in an interview on “Fox & Friends” that the novel coronavirus will “go away like things go away,” and that children are “almost, and I would almost say definitely” immune to the disease.

“My view is the schools should open,” Trump said in the phone interview. “This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away, and my view is that schools should be open.”

“If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” Trump continued. “So few, they’ve got stronger — hard to believe, I don’t know how you feel about it — but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this, and they do it, they don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem.”

The same video was apparently posted by Trump earlier Wednesday on Twitter.

A Facebook spokesperson said, "This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation."

The spokesperson added that this is the first time the company has taken down a post by the president specific to COVID-19 misinformation.

A link to the post on Facebook takes users to a page that says “this content isn’t available right now.”

While Twitter has previously flagged content from the president before, those same warnings from the site on the misinformation of the video did not immediately appear on Trump’s tweet.