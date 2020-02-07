Facebook’s Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked

article

Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts appeared to be hacked Friday afternoon.

A tweet, which was posted on the @Facebook Twitter account, said “Hi, we are O u r M i n e.”

“Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter,” the tweet continued. “to improve your accounts security Contact us: contact@o u r m i n e .org.”

Facebook’s Instagram account also appeared to be compromised, with the same logo posted as photos for eight posts.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.