Fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick to lie in honor in US Capitol Rotunda

Late Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday.

Officer Sicknick died on January 7 of injuries he sustained during the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a statement released today, Pelosi and Schumer said the following:

"The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick," said Pelosi and Schumer in a statement. The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.

On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time."

Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police Department in July 2008. He previously served six years in the New Jersey Air National Guard.

The Office of Nancy Pelosi released additional information on its website:

A ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday, February 2 at 9:30 p.m. on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. A viewing period will commence at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight. Members of Congress are invited to attend the viewing period from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A Congressional Tribute will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only. A ceremonial departure will occur at 12 p.m. Wednesday before Officer Sicknick’s interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Additional details will be announced at a later date.