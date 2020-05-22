Family ‘extremely worried’ after girls, 13 and 14, go missing in Lawndale

article

The families of two teenage girls are “extremely worried” after they went missing Monday in Lawndale.

Princess Becheem, 13, and Sernetroca Williams, 14, were last seen in the West Side neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The girls are believed to be together, according to Rev. Robin Hood.

Princess’ mother Sheliah Donaldson said she is “extremely worried” about her daughter, and hasn’t heard from her since Monday, according to a statement from Hood.

We “pray that Sernetroca is fine,” said Louvenia Hood, director of Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere, who was quoted in the statement. The 14-year-old serves as the president of Youth Opposed To Violence Everywhere, Hood said.

Louvenia Hood said she received a text from Sernetroca’s phone, but no one answered when Hood called her.

How “can we be sure that’s her?” Louvenia Hood said.

Advertisement

Sernetroca, who also goes by “Ling-Ling,” may be wearing a shiny black coat with gray and orange gym shoes, police said. She is known to visit the area near 16th Street between Pulaski Road and Springfield Avenue.

Police issued a missing person flyer for Princess Tuesday, and issued Sernetroca’s flyer Friday.

Robin Hood said it was a “huge mistake” by police in delaying the release of Sernetroca’s flyer.

“This is unacceptable,” he said. “We have lost a whole day which could cause them their” lives.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said detectives did not delay sending the missing person flyer, but were waiting to complete criteria before sending the release, including speaking to certain family members and collecting a photo, among other things, the spokeswoman said.

“I think there was a misunderstanding” between the detectives and the activists, James said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-746-8255.