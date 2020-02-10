Family offers $10K reward in search for hit-and-run driver who struck 12-year-old in Deerfield

The family of a 12-year-old boy seriously hurt in a hit-and-run last week in Deerfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the driver.

Chase Thompson was struck by a westbound vehicle about 7:10 p.m. Feb 7 near Deerfield Road and Beverly Place, Deerfield police said in a statement.

The driver didn’t stop and continued down Deerfield Road.

Thompson was found unresponsive in the road and taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with “extensive injuries,” police said. He was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Police said Thompson has special needs and is non-verbal, and left home without his family knowing.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading in a conviction or to assist the driver with legal fees, if he or she surrenders, police said.

Police said the vehicle is a dark-colored 2013-2016 Ford Escape with an SEL or titanium trim. They believe the SUV might have visible damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, fender and grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deerfield police at 847-945-8636.