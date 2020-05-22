Fatal crash shuts down EB I-94 in Portage

article

At least one person was killed in a crash early Friday that shut down westbound traffic on Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana.

The fatal crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 23, near Willowcreek Road in Portage, according to Indiana State Police.

At least one person was killed in a crash May 22, 2020, on eastbound I-94 in Portage, Indiana. (Sgt. Glen Fifield/Indiana State Police)

Authorities released photos of a semi with severe front-end damage and fire damage, but did not immediately provide additional details about the circumstances of the crash or the fatality.

All eastbound lanes are closed, with traffic being diverted at exit 22 for Porter and Burns Harbor, state police said. Westbound lanes remain open.

At least one person was killed in a crash May 22, 2020, on eastbound I-94 in Portage, Indiana. (Sgt. Glen Fifield/Indiana State Police)

At least one person was killed in a crash May 22, 2020, on eastbound I-94 in Portage, Indiana. (Sgt. Glen Fifield/Indiana State Police)

Advertisement