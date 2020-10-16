Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
7
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Freeze Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Freeze Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Freeze Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County

Fatal crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower at Harlem

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Traffic
Sun-Times Media Wire

OAK PARK, Ill. - One person was killed and a child was injured in a crash that shut down the inbound Eisenhower Expressway early Friday in west suburban Oak Park.

The single-vehicle rollover happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The female driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

All inbound lanes are closed at Harlem as authorities investigate, state police said.