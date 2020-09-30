Fatal crash shuts down Wolf Road near Chicago Executive Airport

A fatal crash caused a closure Wednesday on Wolf Road near Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling.

The wreck happened about 7:35 a.m. at Wolf Road and Messner Drive, according to Wheeling Police Deputy Chief Joseph Licari. At least one person was killed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The crash scene extended partially onto airport property, but did not appear to affect airport operations, Licari said.

Wolf remains closed between Palatine and Hintz roads as the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit investigates.