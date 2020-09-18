Father of 5-year-old AJ Freund pleads guilty, gets 30 years for son's death

article

The father of 5-year-old AJ Freund pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement in the child’s death.

An autopsy revealed that AJ died of craniocerebral trauma -- a traumatic brain injury -- as a consequence of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Criminal complaints stated that Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham forced their son “to remain in a cold shower for an extended period of time and/or struck A.F. on or about his body, knowing such acts would cause the death of A.F.”

The complaint also stated that Freund Sr. buried the boy’s body in suburban Woodstock.

Cunningham and Freund Sr. reported their son missing on the morning of April 18, 2019, claiming they’d last seen him while putting him to bed the night before, police said.

Local law enforcement agencies and the FBI spent the next week searching the area for AJ until Freund Sr. provided information that led them to the boy’s body, which was wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Woodstock, Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black said.

JoAnn Cunningham was sentenced in July to 35 years in prison for the boy's murder.