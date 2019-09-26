FBI searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in violent NW Indiana robberies

article

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in connection with multiple violent robberies across northern Indiana.

The agency released details about 56-year-old Ryan Smith Thursday morning. He is described as a 5-foot-11, 192-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith allegedly robbed Allied Cash Advance in East Chicago at knifepoint Wednesday morning. He is also wanted in connection with three other robberies in Griffith and Hammond, Ind., according to an FBI press release.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts should call the FBI’s Merrillville Resident Agency Gang Response Investigative Team at (219) 942-4900 or the FBI Indianapolis office at (317) 595-4000. Tips can be left anonymously.