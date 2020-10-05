Feds charge suburban man with running illegal sports gambling business

Federal prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old Elmwood Park man with running an illegal sports bookmaking business in Chicago and the western suburbs.

Gregory Emmet Paloian allegedly ran the business from 2015 to 2019 in Chicago, Elmwood Park and Melrose Park, according to a two-page charging document filed Friday in Chicago.

Federal authorities are seeking forfeiture of Paloian’s 2017 Audi and more than $274,000.

Paloian, who is charged with one count of conducting an illegal gambling business, is due for an arraignment Wednesday.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

MOBILE APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CHARGES