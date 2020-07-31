Fire department searches for possible missing person at Navy Pier after paddle boat found overturned
CHICAGO - Authorities are searching for a possible person in the water Friday after an overturned paddle boat was found near Navy Pier.
A helicopter and boats were called to the area about noon Friday after the boat was spotted with no occupant, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Crews remain on scene searching for a possible missing person, although it’s unclear if anyone was in the water.