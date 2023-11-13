Lincoln Park fire: Chicago firefighter in critical condition after being trapped

A Chicago firefighter is in critical condition after flames erupted at a building on Chicago's North Side Monday morning.

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a member of the department was trapped inside the building and was rescued. They were transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

