Firefighters battle blaze at Uptown apartment building

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a multi-story building Monday in Uptown on the North Side.

Around 3:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a blaze at a four-story apartment complex in the block of 800 Gunnison Street, according to the Chicago Fire department.

The “high-density” building has 13 units, the fire department said. No injuries have been reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.