First case of COVID-19 confirmed in New York State

In a statement released Sunday evening, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that a woman has become the state’s first positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The woman, said to be in her late thirties, apparently contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran and is currently isolated in her home. While she has respiratory symptoms, she is not said to be in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.

"The positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany, underscoring the importance of the ability for our state to ensure efficient and rapid turnaround, and is exactly why I advocated for the approval from Vice President Pence that New York was granted just yesterday,” Cuomo said in the statement. "There is no cause for surprise -- this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York.”

So far, COVID-19 has spread to over 60 countries, infecting more than 88,000 people worldwide with a death toll of at least 3,000.