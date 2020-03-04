First coronavirus death reported in California; person had been on cruise to Mexico

article

Health officials in Placer County reported on Wednesday that someone who had been traveling on a "Mexican Riviera" cruise ship from the Bay Area has died of the new coronavirus, making this the first Californian to die of the illness.

This brings the national death toll to 11, with the remaining fatalities stemming from the state of Washington.

The person who died is an elderly adult with underlying health conditions and is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sission said in a news release.

The patient tested "presumptively positive" on Tuesday at a California lab and was likely exposed during international travel from Feb. 11 to 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship that left from San Francisco to Mexico, the health department said. The patient was in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville, Calif, which is about 30 minutes from Sacramento.

A presumptive case is likely to be found positive for COVID-19. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct another test to confirm the diagnosis.

Download our new and improved mobile app

Doctors said this patient had minimal community exposure between returning from the cruise and arriving at the hospital by ambulance on Feb. 27.

Advertisement

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” Sisson said. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

Other people who had contact with this elderly patient include 10 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and five emergency responders who were exposed before the person was put in isolation, the health department said. Those 15 people are now in quarantine, the health department said, and they are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Americans should not buy face masks: US Surgeon General

The health department warned that other cruise passengers may have also been exposed, and that they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify and contact other cruise passengers.

Two days ago, Sonoma County health officials said that one of their residents had tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus, and also had come back from the same cruise ship that left San Francisco for Mexico. The health department said the patient had presented with some atypical symptoms, including gastrointestinal and cardiovascular issues.

As of Monday, the patient had symptoms of the virus, Sonoma County health department spokesperson Rohish Lal said, and was currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital.

Coronavirus outbreak cuts short cruise from San Francisco to Mexico

In a statement, Princess Cruise's Dr. Grant Tarling wrote an open letter to guests telling them that the company has been notified by the CDC that they are investigating a small cluster of coronavirus cases in Northern California connected to the Grand Princess voyage that sailed roundtrip San Francisco to Mexico, ending on Feb. 21. Mexico has reported a handful of coronavirus cases; so far, none has been deadly.

The cruise ship has since canceled its trip to Ensenda on Thursday, and instead, will sail directly to San Francisco, arriving in the afternoon.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez