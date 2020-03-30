First Illinois prison inmate dies of COVID-19: health officials

An Illinois inmate has died from COVID-19, marking the first fatality from the disease within a state prison, health officials announced Monday.

The death comes four days after the Illinois Department of Corrections placed Stateville in suburban Crest Hill and Sheridan Correctional Center under a two-week lockdown after inmates and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced “12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized” with COVID-19, “including several requiring ventilators.”

Another 77 men incarcerated at Stateville are isolated after showing symptoms of the disease, the department said. Nearly a dozen staff are also isolated.