First three girls to earn college scholarships in flag football visit Chicago Bears at Halas Hall

Three students who are the first in Illinois to accept college scholarships for flag football visited Halas Hall on Saturday.

The Chicago Bears said Emma Jazmin Valenzuela, Karla Martinez Rodriguez, and Saniya Shotwell observed the team practice session, met with Bears GM Ryan Poles and President Kevin Warren, and talked with quarterback Justin Fields.

Valenzuela, a graduate of Morton East High School in Cicero, will attend Bryant and Stratton College in Wisconsin. Rodriguez graduated from Solorio High School in the Gage Park neighborhood and is headed to Cottey College in Missouri. Shotwell, an Oak Park and River Forest High School graduate, is committed to Pratt Community College in Kansas.

There will be over 60 CPS girls flag football teams and more than 100 teams statewide this upcoming fall, the Bears said.