Florida mother and her four children missing for about six weeks

A Florida mother and her four young children have not been seen or heard from for about six weeks.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 32-year-old Casei Jones and her four children are missing. The children are 1-year-old Aiyana Jones, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, and 10-year-old Cameron Bowers.

They say that the mother and children were last seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala area. Casei's family and friends have not seen or heard from her during those weeks. They are concerned for her well-being.

She may be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica being Florida tag 91SEJ, deputies say.

If you have any information on where Casei may be, please call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.