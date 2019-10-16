Florida woman allegedly attacks boyfriend with metal detector for watching porn, claims she did ‘God’s work’

A 77-year-old Florida woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a metal detector after discovering him watching a television show that the woman believed to be pornography.

Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday night in Port Richey. They were able to make contact with the man, who was not identified, who claimed his girlfriend, Jane Galitello, 77, had assaulted him, according to the police report.

The victim showed the deputies bloody scratches on his arm which appeared consistent with fingernail scratches and further alerted deputies to a bump on his head, which he alleged was the result of a previous fight the couple had on Friday night.

According to the police report, the man said he was watching a show on Cinemax in which there was a “topless woman,” which allegedly led Galitello to attack him with a metal detector.

Galitello confirmed the altercation with authorities, alleging the couple had argued because her boyfriend was watching “pornography,” and went on to argue that she was doing “God’s work” according to the report.

Galitello faces felony charges for battery on a person 65+ years old. She was arrested on Sunday and taken to Land O Lakes Detention Center, where she was held until her release on Monday night.

