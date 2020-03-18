Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler to shut down factories amid Coronavirus, according to AP source

A person briefed on the matter says Detroit's three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus. Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later Wednesday.

The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

FCA suspends production at Sterling Heights plant after employee tests positive for coronavirus

In the past 24 hours alone, both Fiat Chrysler and Ford said they had employees who had tested positive for coronavirus. FCA made a decision to suspend production at the Sterling Heights plant after a worker tested positive.

Jodi Tinson, Communications for Manufacturing and Labor, said the first shift was sent home Wednesday and the second shift was also told not to report. She says this decision to halt production was made “out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the employees."

The plant worker who tested positive has not been in the building for over a week and is currently receiving medical care. Those who have come into contact with that person have been told to self-quarantine.

Additionally, Ford closed part of its assembly plant in Wayne after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Advertisement

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Ford made the announcement Wednesday and said the building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and one that’s had direct contact with that employee will be told to self-quarantine and get medical attention.

Cases in Michigan as of Wednesday morning are at 65, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said gatherings need to be limited to 50 people or less. Yet thousands are still working among each other at the Big Three factories.

Tuesday night, the UAW met with executives from the Big Three to discuss their options.

During that meeting, the UAW and the big three automakers agreed not to close manufacturing plants in exchange for new safety measures and an increase in adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace.

The agreement also includes rotating partial shutdowns of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of those facilities and equipment between shifts.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for more information as we get it.