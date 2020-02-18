Former Albany Park teacher charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

article

A former Chicago Public Schools teacher in Albany Park is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy last year.

Sara Damyan, 33, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, Chicago police said.

She allegedly abused a 13-year-old boy between Jan. 15 and March 8 last year at a home in the 2400 block of North Kedzie Boulevard in Logan Square, police said. Damyan was taken into custody about 10:05 a.m. Monday in Lake View.

Damyan was removed from her classroom job in March 2019 and hasn’t been employed at CPS since September, according to Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman Emily Bolton.

CPS had Damyan listed as a special education teacher at Alessandro Volta Elementary School, 4950 N. Avers Ave., up until Sept. 30, 2019, in its employee position files.

It was unknown if the boy was a student at the school.

Damyan is due in bond court Tuesday.