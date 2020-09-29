Former ComEd exec pleads guilty in ongoing bribery probe

A former ComEd executive pleaded guilty to corruption charges Tuesday, helping the feds nab their first conviction in an ongoing criminal probe into a political bribery scheme, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Fidel Marquez also has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, which could help him avoid prison time.

Marquez was among those implicated earlier this summer when federal prosecutors first filed a bribery charge against ComEd, alleging it sent $1.3 million to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan while hoping to land Madigan’s support for key legislation.