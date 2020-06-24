Former Kennedy King College student, 22, missing from Brainerd

article

A 22-year-old former Kennedy King College student has been reported missing from Brainerd on the South Side.

Mariah Morgan was last seen in the 9200 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Morgan is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.