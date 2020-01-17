Former student arrested after trespassing, prompting lockdown at Steinmetz College Prep

article

Steinmetz College Prep was briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning after a former student trespassed in the Northwest Side school while carrying a suspicious package that turned out to be harmless, police say.

The former student was arrested hours later after returning to the school and being chased by officers, Chicago police said.

The man entered the school about 10 a.m. through a back door of the building, at 3030 N. Mobile Ave., Chicago police said.

A teacher saw the former student carrying a plastic container and notified security, but the student left before officers arrived, police said. He left a container of cookies, a police spokesman said.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:53 a.m. after officers secured the building, but the man returned to the school about two hours later, police said.

Officers chased the unarmed man to the 6300 block of West Fletcher Street, where he was arrested at 12:45 p.m. No charges have been filed.

In a statement to parents, Chicago Public Schools said no one was harmed.

Advertisement

“This morning, we were made aware there was a community member that had entered our school building without authorization,” the letter reads. The school said the lockdown was lifted once “CPD confirmed that there was no threat to students and staff.”