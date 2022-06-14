46 fraternity members at University of New Hampshire face hazing charges, police say

article

Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members from the University of New Hampshire for an alleged hazing incident that occurred at an event in April.

Durham Police shared with FOX Television Stations the fraternity members who have been arrested Tuesday.

Brendan Akpan, 21, Springfield, New Hampshire

Nikolaos Beka, 19, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Nikolas Boruvka, 20, Westwood, Massachusetts

Joseph Cleary, 20, Plymouth, New Hampshire

Jason Crocker, 19, Malden, Massachusetts

Anthony Gionta,19, Baldwin Place, New York

Tucker Guard, 20, Marion, Massachusetts

Charlie Kavanagh, 19, Sudbury, Massachusetts

Thomas Langlois, 20, Windham, New Hampshire

Nore Mendes, 19, Weymouth, Massachusetts

Christopher Pacios, 19, Northborough, Massachusetts

Samuel Patterson, 20, Avon, Connecticut

Tyler Prout, 19, Grafton, Massachusetts

Matthew Ray, 18, Sudbury, Massachusetts

Simon Roy, 20, Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Kevin Russell, 19, Ashland, Massachusetts

Matthew Smeltzer, 20, Harwich, Massachusetts

Joshua Tobin, 18, Bedford, New Hampshire

Austin Wackrow, 19, Woburn, Massachusetts

Police also announced the arrests of the following fraternity members on June 10:

Seth Burdick, 19, South Hampton, New Hampshire

Benjamin Chase, 18, Hampton, New Hampshire

Robert Doherty, 19, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

Daniel Fachiol, 21, Hampden, Maine

Charles Farrah, 20, Grafton, Massachusetts

Robert Hardy, 21, Atkinson, New Hampshire

Oliver Jacques, 19, Auburn, Maine

Gabriel Kwan, 21, Winchester, Massachusetts

Mason Steele, 19, Williston, Vermont

Colby Travis, 19, Pelham, New Hampshire

What happened in the alleged incident?

WMUR-TV first reported last week that 10 members of the fraternity were arrested on June 10. The media outlet also reported that the frat members who were arrested were released and are scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

The Durham Police Department said in a June 10 release that University of New Hampshire representatives informed them about a "possible student hazing incident" at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity.

On April 13, an event took place at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon and involved new fraternity members. Following an investigation, authorities shared there was "probable cause" that hazing happened.

Last week, police issued arrest warrants for the SAE New Hampshire Beta chapter on June 7, charging them and the entire chapter with student hazing, authorities said.

Statements from the university, fraternity and county attorney's office

On Tuesday, University of New Hampshire spokesperson Erika Mantz provided a statement to FOX Television Stations in response to the allegations sharing that the school notified authorities about the incident and said the fraternity has been suspended.

"We were made aware of the incident by the fraternity’s national headquarters and immediately notified the Durham Police Department. We have cooperated with police throughout the investigation and the fraternity was interim suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation. We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process."

Emily C. Garod, the deputy county attorney for the Strafford County Attorney’s Office which is leading the prosecution on this case provided a statement Tuesday to FOX Television Stations.

"New Hampshire law permits us to charge both the actor and subject of hazing, as well as any person present for hazing and fails to report it. The 46 individuals charged are associated with the fraternity SAE and fall within those three categories. Student hazing is a class b misdemeanor – the lowest level crime in NH punishable but up to a $1,200.00. There is no potential jail time associated with this sort of offense. Student Hazing is the only charges we expect to be forthcoming from this incident."

David Pascarella, a spokesperson for the national Sigma Alpha Epsilon organization, provided a written statement to FOX Television Stations Tuesday condemning the acts of hazing.

"The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Service Center was made aware of an incident in April involving members of our chapter at the University of New Hampshire. Upon learning of the alleged incident, SAE immediately issued a Cease and Desist of the chapter, began our own investigation, and informed The University of New Hampshire's administration. SAE's investigation was paused upon being notified about the opening of a police investigation. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities' investigation and have urged all of our members to do the same."

"Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all acts of hazing and misconduct that do not represent the Fraternity's values defined by our creed, The True Gentleman."

The 46 fraternity members could get fined up to $1,200, and the SAE Beta chapter could face a fine of up to $20,000, according to police.

