Freeze watch in effect Friday night in Chicago

Spring will give way to freezing temperatures Friday night in the Chicago area, possibly endangering sensitive plants, forecasters say.

The “hard freeze” is expected to last until Saturday morning in some areas, according to a freeze watch issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in Chicago could dip to 33 degrees by Saturday morning, while the collar counties could see temperatures in the high 20s.

“While not as strong as last Sunday evening’s lake enhanced cold front, an enhanced lake breeze is or will be quickly pushing inland,” the weather service said on social media.

Chicago typically sees its last freezing temperatures in mid-April.

The record for the latest Spring freeze in Chicago was May 25, 1992, according to the weather service.

Gardeners are advised to protect their tender buds by covering them.