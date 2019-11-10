Frigid temperatures, snow arrive during record-breaking cold front

Temperatures dropped overnight, turning rain into a steady snow that snarled the Monday morning commute and prompted hundreds of flight cancelations.

Snowfall through the early afternoon on Veterans Day could bring a total accumulation of three to five inches in the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

About 1.6 inches of snow fell on O’Hare International Airport between midnight and 6 a.m., according to weather service meteorologist Andrew Krein.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., before tapering off in the afternoon, Krein said. The snowfall should end by 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. — just in time for the evening commute.

“Any [snowfall] in the afternoon is going to be relatively light; but it will be windier and colder, and what’s fallen with be blowing around and may reduce visibility,” Krein said.

Airlines had canceled more than 300 flights by 8 a.m. at O’Hare and Midway airports, according to the Chicago Department of Aviations. Delays at O’Hare were averaging 59 minutes.

Temperatures will peak in the low 30s Monday, then drop to 12 degrees over the next two nights, according to the weather service. Tuesday’s high will be 21 degrees; Wednesday will reach 29 degrees, according to the weather service.

The deep freeze is bizarre, even by Chicago’s unpredictable standards. Average highs for this time of the month usually sit in the mid 50s, with lows rarely dropping below 30, according to weather service meteorologist Gino Izzi.

Tuesday’s high of 22 should easily break the record for the coldest high on Nov. 12, which was set in 1995 when temperatures peaked at 28 degrees, Izzi said.

In preparation for the snow and wintry conditions, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will deploy more than 200 spreaders and add more crews as conditions warrant, officials said.

Skies will clear Tuesday as temperatures inch upward over the rest of the week, the weather service said. Forecasts predict that temperatures will hover in the 20s and 30s before climbing to nearly 40 degrees over the weekend.

Public buildings will be converted to warming centers across Cook County in anticipation of the frigid weather, officials said.

“Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center to ensure they remain safe,” officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department does not recommend using space heaters; however, if used, ensure they are at least three feet away from anything that can ignite, officials said. Additionally if pipes were to freeze, do not use any open flame to thaw them, but use a hair dryer or heating pad.

The oncoming “arctic blast” could endanger the lives of over 80,000 homeless people in the area, according to a USA Today report.

A full list of warming centers can be found here.

