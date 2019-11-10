Frigid temperatures, snow expected during record-breaking cold front

Winter will come early to Chicago this week when temperatures plummet to depths as far as 30 degrees below average for the middle of November.

Temperatures will peak in the low 30s Monday before dropping to 12 degrees over the next two nights, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs of 22 and 29 degrees, respectively.

The deep freeze is bizarre, even by Chicago’s unpredictable standards. Average highs for this time of the month usually sit in the mid 50s, with lows rarely dropping below 30, according to weather service meteorologist Gino Izzi.

Tuesday’s high of 22 should “easily” break the record for the coldest high on Nov. 12, which was set in 1995 when temperatures peaked at 28 degrees, Izzi said.

Additionally, late night rainfall on Sunday is expected to turn to snow overnight, and more snowfall on Monday could bring the total accumulation up to four inches in the Chicago area, the weather service said.

Skies will clear Tuesday as temperatures inch upward over the rest of the week, the weather service said. Forecasts predict that temperatures will hover in the 20s and 30s before climbing to nearly 40 degrees over the weekend.

Public buildings will be converted to warming centers across Cook County in anticipation of the frigid weather, officials said.

“Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center to ensure they remain safe,” officials said.

The oncoming “arctic blast” could endanger the lives of over 80,000 homeless people in the area, according to a USA Today report.

A full list of warming centers can be found here.