Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

Rayshard Brooks will be laid to rest Tuesday following a private funeral service in Atlanta.

Loved ones will gather at 1 p.m. at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Dr. Martin Luther King's daughter is set to deliver remarks during the funeral, along with one of Brooks' friends, and his mother-in-law.

Senior Pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock will be giving the eulogy.

"Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family," Warnock said. "We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.

Last week, Tyler Perry announced he would pay Brooks' funeral costs.

FULL COVERAGE ON THE DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was co-pastor of Ebenezer Baptist with his father until 1968. On Monday, a public viewing took place at the church for the 27-year-old father of three.

Advertisement

The body of Rayshard Brooks arrives for his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by a now-former Atlanta police officer outside the Wendy's along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against Officer Garrett Rolfe who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground.

SEE MORE: Interview of Rayshard Brooks released months before deadly shooting

Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, touches her husband during a family visit just before a public viewing begins at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

A single white rose sits on the coffin cover during Rayshard Brooks’ public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Tomika Miller (in white), the wife of Rayshard Brooks, is consoled by a family member during a public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer, comforts Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

A family with a young girl pay their respects during Rayshard Brooks public viewing.

A man wearing an I Can’t Breathe shirt pays his respects to Rayshard Brooks.

A mourner wears a Justice for Rayshard Brooks shirt while attending Brooks public viewing.

Family members console each other near the conclusion of Rayshard Brooks public viewing.

Tomika Miller weeps over her husband Rayshard Brooks as his coffin is closed at the conclusion of his public viewing. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.