Funeral services underway for 9-year-old Chicago girl allegedly killed by neighbor

Funeral services got underway Thursday for a Portage Park girl who was tragically killed while playing outside earlier this month.

Witnesses say her murder was "completely unprovoked." Loved ones were heartbroken to be saying goodbye to 9-year-old Serbi Medina.

Her services started around 3 p.m. at Rago Brothers Funeral Home, where family and friends gathered to pay their final respects.

Nearly two weeks ago, Serabi, who was known as BiBi, was riding her scooter on the sidewalk. It was a Saturday evening, and she was outside of her own apartment building, with her father.

Police say their neighbor, who lives across the street, came outside with a gun and shot BiBi in the head, killing her.

Since her horrific murder, community members have held vigils and balloon releases to honor the young girl. She would have been starting second grade next week.

A GoFundMe account started to help cover her funeral expenses has raised more than $50,000.

Michael Goodman, 43, has been charged with her murder. He is being held without bail, and his next court date is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BiBi's burial service will be held Friday morning.