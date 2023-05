article

A 72-year-old woman was reported missing from Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police say Galina Vasieva was last seen near the 7300 block of North Damen Avenue and last heard from on Friday, May 12.

She is roughly 5-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds. She has Brown eyes and gray hair.

Vasieva only speaks Russian. If located, contact Chicago police Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.