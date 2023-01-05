Gas bills could be going up if Nicor's $321M rate hike is approved
CHICAGO - Gas bills might be more expensive next year.
Nicor is seeking to increase rates by $321 million.
The new rate increase hasn't been approved yet, but if it is, gas bills could go up an average of just under $9.30 per month.
The new proposed rates would start next January.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Nicor customers might not be the only ones seeing a hike. Peoples Gas might be seeking a rate increase as well.
It's not clear how much that would be.