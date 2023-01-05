Expand / Collapse search

Gas bills could be going up if Nicor's $321M rate hike is approved

Your gas bill might be more expensive next year.

Nicor is seeking to increase rates by $321 million.

The new rate increase hasn't been approved yet, but if it is, gas bills could go up an average of just under $9.30 per month.

The new proposed rates would start next January.

Nicor customers might not be the only ones seeing a hike. Peoples Gas might be seeking a rate increase as well.

It's not clear how much that would be. 