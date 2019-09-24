Girl, 11, shot in head the night before her birthday in Harvey

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head Monday in south suburban Harvey.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. near the intersection of 158th and Paulina streets, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.

The girl was inside a home on the night before her birthday, and her grandfather was outside on the porch when someone outside opened fire, said a source familiar with the incident. The girl was hit by gunfire that came through the wall and window.

The girl was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Winters said no one was in custody.