Girl, 12, last seen in Rogers Park

Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Elizabeth Soto was last seen Saturday in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue, Chicago police said. She may need medical attention.

Soto is 5-foot-5, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Police initially said she was missing from Englewood, but issued an update Tuesday to say she’s missing from Rogers Park.