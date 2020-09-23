Girl, 12, missing from Brighton Park

article

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Neveah Montes De Oca was last seen Monday in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said.

Montes De Oca is a 4-foot-8, 120-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black shoes when she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.