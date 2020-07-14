Girl, 12, missing from South Commons

article

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from South Commons on the South Side.

Angel Hunter was last seen July 4 near her residence in the 2600 block of South King Drive, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She may be near the 6400 block of South Justine Avenue, the 63oo block of South Ashland Avenue or the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

Hunter is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds and has brown eyes, long brown and blond braids and a light-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.