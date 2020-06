A 12-year-old girl was shot Thursday while playing outside in West Englewood on the South Side.

About 1:15 a.m., the girl was playing on the sidewalk on South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a white SUV started shooting, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the lower back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.