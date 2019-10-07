Girl, 13, missing for weeks from Chicago

article

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing from the Loop.

Serena Ochoa was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and is missing from the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She was last seen in the company of a 32-year-old man.

She is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.