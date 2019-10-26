Girl, 13, missing from Chicago

article

A 13-year-old girl is missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Emily Fulkerson is missing from the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said. She was last seen Thursday wearing a white sweater, ripped blue jeans, white socks and black Nike sandals, Chicago police said.

The teen is known to frequent the Little Village area, police said. She is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.