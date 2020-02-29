Girl, 13, missing from Garfield Ridge

article

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl missing from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Destiny Garcia was last seen Feb. 26, Chicago police said. She is missing from the 5700 block of South Melvina Avenue.

At the time, she was wearing a white Columbia jacket, black Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes. Garcia might be carrying a black backpack.

Police said she could be in the area of 115th Street between Kolmar to Kolin Avenues in south suburban Alsip.

Garcia is 5-foot-1, 129 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.