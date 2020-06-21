Girl, 13, missing from Little Village

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Raquenel “Raqui, Roky” Chavez was last seen Thursday in the 3000 block of South Harding Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She is known to frequent near the 61st Street and Narragansett Avenue and west suburban Berwyn.

Chavez is 4-foot-9, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with blonde tips, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-8255.