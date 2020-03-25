Girl, 13, missing from Schorsch Village

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Schorsch Villiage on the Northwest Side.

Yizelle Lebron was last seen Tuesday in the 3400 block of North Newcastle Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lebron, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.