Girl, 13, missing from West Pullman

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from West Pullma on the Far South Side.

Tania Snith-White was last seen Saturday in the 11700 block of South Perry Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Tania is 5-foot-4 and 175 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She has been known to spend time in the 4900 block of South Drexel Boulevard in Bronzeville, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.