Girl, 13, missing from west suburban Aurora

article

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing from west suburban Aurora.

Dessa Meyers was last seen about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday leaving Northern Illinois Academy, 998 Corporate Blvd., Aurora police said. She may be in Riverside or Chicago.

She is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a white robe over a blue shirt, black yoga pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5000.