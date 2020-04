article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Akeelah Coleman was last seen April 23 in the 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She was wearing a black jacket and black jeans, and is known to visit the South Shore neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.