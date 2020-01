article

Police are looking for a teen girl last seen in Park Manor on the South Side.

Dijanna Watters, 14, was last seen Jan. 2 in the 6700 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said. It isn’t known what she was last seen wearing.

She is 5 feet tall, 118 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.