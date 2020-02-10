Girl, 14, missing from Chicago Lawn

article

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing since Saturday from Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Synia Johnson was last seen in the 6200 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Synia is a 5-foot-4, 110-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray Calvin Klein hooded jacket, a blue and white short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans with a brown belt and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.