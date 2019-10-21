Girl, 14, missing from Chicago; Missing 12-year-old safely located

article

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from the Southwest Side.

Lizette Mata is missing from the 2500 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village, Chicago police said. She was last seen Saturday.

Mata, who is 5-feet-2, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, maroon pants and white shoes, police said. She is known to visit the area near 22nd and Spaulding.

Police asked anyone who knows her location to call detectives at 312-747-8380.

Alexandra Tanguma | Chicago police

A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Brighton Park has been safely located.

Alexandra Tanguma was reported missing from the 4400 block of South Richmond Street after she was last seen Sunday, Chicago police said.

Advertisement

Police said Tuesday morning that Tanguma was found safe and returned home.