Girl, 14, missing from Cragin

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday from Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Genesis Munoz was last seen April 21 in the 2600 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Genesis is a 5-foot-2, 115-pound girl with hazel eyes and brown hair, police said. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.